5 Restaurants That I Always Run To As Soon As The Weather Warms Up In NYC

This is one of my favorite romantic restaurants in New York City thanks, in part, to a choose-your-own-adventure quality that can quicken one's pulse. For another, it's BYOB, an uncommon boon in NYC that lets you find your own next favorite bottle of wine before you even arrive (and, of course, for cheaper than the standard restaurant markup). It also, somewhat famously, does not provide printed menus. Instead, you peer at the seafood case up front for a glimpse of what they might be grilling that day. You can also grill your server for a bill of fare known to include exceptional saganaki and lemon potatoes, alongside fresh seafood such as whole branzino and fried sardines.

The deck is what pushes it over the edge into effortlessly swoony territory, and the nascent spring is the best time to enjoy it. That I've been visiting with my husband since we first started dating many years ago obviously gives the place a sentimental patina, but I'd also recommend the breezy, casual locale to anyone aspiring to fall in love. A crisp bottle of (retail priced!) Sancerre and a plate of oysters might even be enough for you to fall for the city itself.

Elias Corner for Fish is located at 24-02 31st St, Queens, New York 11102.