The 5 Restaurants That I Love For A Little Romance In NYC

New York City has little valentines all over town. My 18 years of work as a journalist, particularly one in pursuit of all the greatest things to eat and drink in the five boroughs, have led me to open more of them than most throughout my travels. Pass the Smith-9th Streets subway station in Brooklyn and you find a love letter to Gotham written in the skyline view. Cut through Green-Wood cemetery for sweetheart inscriptions with an even heavier permanence than all that architecture. Spend enough time here, and you likely amass your own little list of sparks of love in unexpected places.

One of my sillier spots is the Red Hook Ikea parking lot, for all the same unique-to-me reasons that yours might be the last remaining phone booths on the Upper West Side, the shores of City Island in the Bronx, or a Staten Island bocce court. Our tens of thousands of restaurants are also, of course, particularly conducive to infatuation, whether a stranger becomes more at a hot dog cart or you're orchestrating an elaborate engagement at any number of NYC's never-fail restaurant destinations.

Five of my favorite romantic restaurants are admittedly a little more on the nose than many of those incidentally enchanting spots. That makes them all the more reliable for first dates, hundredth kisses, and the most special occasions. Pay attention on the way for even more subtle sites to adore. Love is, as they say, all around — and sometimes it comes with roast chicken.