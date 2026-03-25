The NYC Restaurant That Serves The Best Turkey Sandwich I've Ever Had
People are generally skeptical before I introduce them to the best turkey sandwich I've ever had. Turkey sandwiches are typically more the province of childhood lunch boxes, Thanksgiving leftovers, and maybe the occasional room service splurge. Unlike, say, pizza or burgers, they don't usually merit the roundups that pit Sicilian pies against Neapolitans or ultra-cheesy Juicy Lucys against smashed patties. That's because the exquisite turkey sandwich I have been recommending personally and professionally for many of my nearly 20 years as a journalist is the singular ideal.
The turkey leg sandwich at Henry Public in Brooklyn is so delicious that to tack it even to the top of a list of other supposedly great turkey sandwiches would be an embarrassment, not only to those lesser contenders, but to the art and science of culinary list-making. Henry Public's turkey leg sandwich is so far and away superior to any other combination of bird and bread that it does not just lead its category in greatness, it defines the category.
"Leg" is the operative word here. Henry Public's turkey sandwich is stuffed with the whole drumstick's milk-braised, seasoned dark meat. This flavorful, fattier part of the fowl sends the sandwich soaring above white meat competitors. The hearty proportion of rich poultry needs a substantial vehicle, and thick-cut toast sends it all into the dimensions of knife-and-fork food. Fried onions add a bit of near-sweet taste and crispy texture for a truly sensational finish.
Visiting Henry Public for top turkey sandwiches (and a lot else)
I must admit, I do not exclusively order the turkey sandwich when I'm at Henry Public, although I do feel its magnetic pull every time I think about the decadent dish. Its remarkable heartiness can require planning a whole day around the item, and sometimes, the day calls for a walk through nearby Brooklyn Bridge Park rather than, you know, a nap. So, I do occasionally come with restraint.
When I do visit this self-billed "old time Brooklyn saloon," I find it quaintly rustic without feeling costumey. I like to sit at the bar, but there are a few cozy booths up front, and more tables in the back. Henry Public only accepts reservations for parties of six to 10, so smaller groups have to go at strategic times (or be prepared to wait). I've never had a problem nabbing spots for two at the start of weekend brunch at noon, but I've been less successful scoring four tops around primetime on Friday nights.
At brunch, Henry Public's scrambled eggs are some of the best I've ever had. They're light and fluffy, with a creaminess usually sacrificed for this kind of aeration. You can get them alongside steak, potatoes and toast, or in classic BECs. At dinner, I'm more likely to get the turkey leg sandwich since bedtime is closer on the horizon. However, I may try to get a pal to split it so we can also sample apps, including Henry Public's wonderfully silken bone marrow. I just tell my friends it's the best turkey sandwich they'll ever try; works every time.
Visit Henry Public at 329 Henry Street, Brooklyn, New York 11201.