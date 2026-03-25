The NYC Restaurant That Serves The Best Turkey Sandwich I've Ever Had

People are generally skeptical before I introduce them to the best turkey sandwich I've ever had. Turkey sandwiches are typically more the province of childhood lunch boxes, Thanksgiving leftovers, and maybe the occasional room service splurge. Unlike, say, pizza or burgers, they don't usually merit the roundups that pit Sicilian pies against Neapolitans or ultra-cheesy Juicy Lucys against smashed patties. That's because the exquisite turkey sandwich I have been recommending personally and professionally for many of my nearly 20 years as a journalist is the singular ideal.

The turkey leg sandwich at Henry Public in Brooklyn is so delicious that to tack it even to the top of a list of other supposedly great turkey sandwiches would be an embarrassment, not only to those lesser contenders, but to the art and science of culinary list-making. Henry Public's turkey leg sandwich is so far and away superior to any other combination of bird and bread that it does not just lead its category in greatness, it defines the category.

"Leg" is the operative word here. Henry Public's turkey sandwich is stuffed with the whole drumstick's milk-braised, seasoned dark meat. This flavorful, fattier part of the fowl sends the sandwich soaring above white meat competitors. The hearty proportion of rich poultry needs a substantial vehicle, and thick-cut toast sends it all into the dimensions of knife-and-fork food. Fried onions add a bit of near-sweet taste and crispy texture for a truly sensational finish.