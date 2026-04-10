6 Common Mistakes To Avoid When Cooking Short Ribs

As a professional chef and lover of any dish I can leave unattended for a few hours while it cooks, I believe braised short ribs are one of the most rewarding cuts of beef you can make — and the easiest to get wrong. After years of working in professional kitchens, I've seen fellow chefs and home cooks repeat the same mistakes over and over. Whether it's leaving on too much excess fat, forgetting to brown the meat, or skimping out on aromatics, it seems like every mistake finds its way into the final result.

Don't get me wrong, short ribs are a pretty forgiving cut of meat, but to achieve Michelin-starred results, they demand respect and precision. If you skip a step, whether it's seasoning them for start or opting out of deglazing, you'll end up with meat that's fork-tender but tastes like a bland, soulless piece of meat. Why waste time and money on such an expensive cut of meat if you're not going to give it the attention and care it deserves? Regardless of whether you've made it a million times before or it's your first time, be sure to look for these 6 mistakes I always see people make when braising short ribs.