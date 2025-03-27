Here's How To Render Beef Fat In A Slow Cooker

Beef tallow, a buttery-smooth product made by rendering beef fat, has been in the news a lot lately. Back In 1990, Wendy's, McDonald's, and other restaurants moved away from frying in beef tallow in favor of plant oils. It seemed like pretty much everyone stopped cooking with beef tallow. Now it's back in a big way. Steak 'N Shake recently announced a return to beef tallow. Robert F Kennedy Jr., the U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services, has become a vocal proponent. Setting aside health debates, there's no denying that cooking in beef tallow adds a rich, beefy umami note to anything from veggies to pie crust, even beef dishes. Fortunately, there's a simple way to render beef fat at home if you want to try it: Drop it into a slow cooker on low. Seriously, it's not much more complicated than that.

If you remember keeping coffee cans of bacon grease in the fridge, the idea is similar. Slow simmer the beef fat, rendering pure fat. Strain off the solid bits, and let it cool. You can cook it in a pot or pan on the stove, either with a little water (wet method) so the fat doesn't accidentally fry, or on its own (dry method). The challenge is keeping the temperature low enough so the beef fat doesn't fry, yet high enough to boil off the water. A slow cooker helps simplify these issues. All it takes is the low-temperature setting, a little water, and plenty of time.