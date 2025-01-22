How To Tell If Your Olive Oil Is Still Fresh

Around the globe, olive oil is a cooking staple you'll find in countless households. You're especially sure to find it sitting in people's kitchens in places like Spain, Italy, and the United States, which are three of the world's top consumers of the condiment. But even with the ingredient's prominence in a variety of cuisines, not everyone can run through a bottle of the stuff as quickly as they'd like, leaving people to eventually determine if their olive oil has gone bad or not.

Discerning whether olive oil has spoiled isn't as clear-cut as it is with other foods, like fuzzy berries or clumpy milk that obviously needs to be thrown out. This is because the oil's appearance, such as its color, isn't the single best indicator of spoilage. Rather, there are a few other subtle clues to look out for related to the oil's taste and scent when trying to decide if it should be tossed.