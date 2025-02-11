What Is Cold-Pressed Olive Oil?

If you're outside the E.U., the cold-pressed label might not mean much and can just be used for marketing. Since the proof is in the high level of polyphenols, you can request a phenolic analysis from the company to ensure what you're getting is actually nutrient-rich, cold-pressed extra virgin. If you're reading this while standing in the olive oil aisle of the grocery store, that route might be less than practical. Instead, you can look for a few immediate indicators of quality.

The first is the bottle itself. Heat and light will degrade olive oil and remove its nutrients; you want a bottle that's dark glass or metal to protect the product from the elements. The next indicator of quality is the harvest date. You're likely familiar with a "best before" date, which is two years from bottling. With olive oil, the harvest date also matters. Not every manufacturer will include it, but this date is when the olives were taken from the tree and started their processing, and it can help you tell if your olive oil is still fresh — find a harvest date that's less than a year ago. Single-origin olive oil is also preferable over an oil that lists more than one country of origin. And, even though cold-pressed isn't a regulated term in the U.S., there are still regulatory agencies that monitor olive oil quality, so look for certifications indicating that the olive oil has been tested for defects.