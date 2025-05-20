How Shopping For Olive Oil And Wine Are Actually Similar Experiences

Wine and olive oil are two indisputable kitchen workhorses. A mainstay of pretty much every Western cuisine (especially in Europe), they're likely frequent features of your shopping list. While you're probably familiar with the intricacies of shopping for wine — taking into careful consideration things like vintages, regions, and grape varieties, you probably don't put quite as much thought into what olive oil you buy. But you should, because choosing the right olive oil is more similar to picking the right wine than you might expect.

For one, both are an exercise in decoding labels. There's an art to reading wine labels, and just as they'll give you all you need to know when it comes to things like where a particular variety was grown (a Pinot Grigio from South Africa, for example) and importantly, when it was grown, oil's labels can similarly tell you important info about its provenance — and whether or not it's any good. When buying olive oil, pay attention to where the olives were harvested — Tuscan oils, for example, are usually a good bet — as well as when the oil was processed. These, along with special certifications (like PDO, or Protected Designation of Origin) can help you make sure the oil you're buying is fresh and high quality. For the absolute best quality oil, look for those labeled as "extra virgin" — these are the oils that have been harvested at the peak of their freshness, and processed without chemicals or heat treating, using a cold press method that preserves the very best of the olives.