I Tried And Ranked Every Hard Seltzer At Aldi

Hard seltzers are some of my favorite warm-weather beverages. They're fresh and fizzy, made for sipping by the water or alongside dinner on the patio. They're perfectly portable, available in a can at most grocery stores, and, unlike many canned cocktails, hard seltzers can be sipped all day without getting completely inebriated.

I've had some killer hard seltzers from Aldi in the past, so I was eager to get my hands on its current seltzer offerings and put them to the test. I grabbed a couple of sampler packs and a few individual flavors, and got to work ranking them as methodically as possible. Though Aldi products are usually just as good as (if not better than) similar name-brand products, there are still a few misses, and these seltzers are no exception. But a few were mind-blowingly good, earning themselves a seasonal spot in my fridge. Which ones made the cut? Keep reading to find out!