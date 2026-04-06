Tips For Cooking Tender Turkey Ribs For A New Spin At Your Next Cookout

Spring means it's time to start perfecting your recipes for your next backyard barbecue. When it comes to classic dishes to share with friends and family, you may imagine buttered corn on the cob, fresh chopped salads, burgers, and hot dogs. Amongst these classics, turkey ribs can become your next barbecue staple with a few tips and tricks.

Despite the name, this cut of meat is actually made from the shoulder of the bird. It's sliced to emulate individual ribs, somewhat like beef and pork ribs you're likely used to enjoying with a plethora of barbecue sauces and seasonings. This dish has a comparatively brief cook time, is generally affordable, and pairs well with many sauces and marinades, making it a great addition to your next cookout.

If you've never heard of turkey ribs before, you can grab this cut from most food retailers, possibly butchers, or even international stores. And if you're personally not a fan of raw meat, you can also grab these pre-cooked from various brands like Kuck Farms or Troy's Treasure (which can save you preparation and cook time). And if you're planning a dish as a guest, bring your turkey ribs alongside any of these dishes to actually impress your friends at a barbecue. Just keep in mind they can be prone to drying out, which is precisely why you'll want to keep the following tricks in mind to ensure they remain tender and juicy.