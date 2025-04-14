The Only 3 Ingredients You Need For Mouthwatering BBQ Sauce

Barbecue is about as old as the United States itself, when the slow flame-cooking methods used by Indigenous people of Florida and the Caribbean Islands met the pigs brought here by Spaniards sent to colonize the New World. Until then, barbecue sauce looked a lot different; the native peoples used lime juice and pepper to flavor their meats. Along with pigs, the Spaniards brought wine and vinegar, which contributed tanginess and balances out any sweetness; the islanders shared their sugarcane and molasses, which not only added sweetness but also stickiness, which is now a hallmark of barbecue; and those from Central and South America offered spice from chiles as well as tomatoes, for acidity and sweetness.

These three profiles — sweet, acid, and a flavor-balancing ingredient — are still the foundations of any good recipe. And all you really need for delicious homemade barbecue sauce is the holy trinity: ketchup, brown sugar, and Worcestershire sauce.

This combination of three ingredients results in a Kansas City-style sauce, which is known for its tomato base and spicy sweetness. The trio of ketchup, Worcestershire sauce, and brown sugar began appearing in barbecue in the 1909, when the Georgia Barbecue Sauce Company in Atlanta first popularized its use. It didn't appear in bottled form until 1940, when the Heinz company first introduced its version featuring (unsurprisingly) ketchup.