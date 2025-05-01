5 Ingredients You Should Never Add To Your Marinade

Marinating meat is a tool of the trade that all cooks — professionals and home chefs alike — can employ to elevate a meal. Marinades serve multiple purposes, from creating a dynamic flavor profile to tenderizing the meat, not to mention the health benefits of certain marinating methods in preventing nasty carcinogens from forming during the cooking process. And to top it all off, the sky is the limit when it comes to building that flavor — you can be as creative as your palate will allow, experimenting with favorite ingredients and trying out new ones while you express your creativity through your creations. That creative freedom is one of the reasons we cook, after all, and a mouthwatering piece of meat, seafood, or even tofu is the reward for our efforts.

You don't always need to marinate your meat before cooking it, but when you do, you want to do it right. Making a marinade is easy and fun and the end result is usually pretty delicious, as long as you make smart choices when building your recipe. To make sure you have the best chance at success, there are a few ingredients you'll want to avoid so you don't inadvertently ruin your dinner while trying to create a masterpiece.