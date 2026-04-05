One Of The Worst Taco Bell Menu Items Is A Soggy, Beefy Disaster

On paper, Taco Bell's Burrito Supreme sounds delicious. Included inside that tortilla is a mixture of seasoned beef, shredded cheese, beans, tomatoes, onions, sour cream, lettuce, and that classic red sauce. However, the reality of the Burrito Supreme is much more upsetting. It's actually a soggy disaster of a Taco Bell menu item and one you might want to reconsider ordering in the future.

Less might be more when it comes to Taco Bell burritos and, as noted in Chowhound's list of Taco Bell items you should avoid ordering, there are just too many conflicting ingredients in the Burrito Supreme. The first problem is that several of the key ingredients are already very wet. The sour cream and the red sauce combine with the seasoned beef to form a sort of sludge. And the lettuce only makes matters worse, as it's soaked from the liquid ingredients. The result is a burrito with a compromised, somewhat creepy texture. There is zero crunch, just a sopping pile of ingredients that may taste good separately, but together form a less-than-appetizing substance.