One Of The Worst Taco Bell Menu Items Is A Soggy, Beefy Disaster
On paper, Taco Bell's Burrito Supreme sounds delicious. Included inside that tortilla is a mixture of seasoned beef, shredded cheese, beans, tomatoes, onions, sour cream, lettuce, and that classic red sauce. However, the reality of the Burrito Supreme is much more upsetting. It's actually a soggy disaster of a Taco Bell menu item and one you might want to reconsider ordering in the future.
Less might be more when it comes to Taco Bell burritos and, as noted in Chowhound's list of Taco Bell items you should avoid ordering, there are just too many conflicting ingredients in the Burrito Supreme. The first problem is that several of the key ingredients are already very wet. The sour cream and the red sauce combine with the seasoned beef to form a sort of sludge. And the lettuce only makes matters worse, as it's soaked from the liquid ingredients. The result is a burrito with a compromised, somewhat creepy texture. There is zero crunch, just a sopping pile of ingredients that may taste good separately, but together form a less-than-appetizing substance.
There are better burrito options at Taco Bell, but the Burrito Supreme isn't hopeless
Ordering the Burrito Supreme as is might be a Taco Bell ordering mistake, but there are ways to improve upon it. Removing the lettuce would be one good option, as it's definitely the worst ingredient of the bunch. To lessen the moisture, you can order the burrito without red sauce and just order a few extra packets of mild or hot sauce. That way, you can dip the burrito into some form of hot sauce without it compromising the texture of the burrito. Ordering sour cream on the side would also work, but might cost you extra.
The regular Bean Burrito is a classic, and its ingredients might be simple but they work gorgeously together to form a solid burrito. Many people believe that the best thing on Taco Bell's menu is the Beefy 5-Layer Burrito, which is an example of how wet ingredients work well together. It's made of seasoned beef, beans, melted cheese, and sour cream — all sloppy ingredients. It's not trying to appear healthy by including veggies, and because of this, it works. If a burrito is going to be sloppy, let it be sloppy — nobody wants soggy vegetables.