The TikTok Food Trend So Bizarre The FDA Had To Get Involved

Sometimes a TikTok hack is innocent and leads people to do things like make hot chocolate using bone broth or eat frozen popcorn – but this isn't always the case. Take the "NyQuil Chicken" trend: A viral internet meme that spiraled into a public health concern. In September of 2022, the Food and Drug Administration actually had to speak up about the potential danger of misusing medicine. NyQuil Chicken, which already sounds like a nightmare just by the name alone, involved content creators pouring over half of the bottle of medicine into a pan of raw chicken to "marinate" it.

In a since-removed FDA article called "A Recipe for Danger: Social Media Challenges Involving Medicine," the American health organization urged people to stop participating in the dangerous challenge. Ingesting too much cough medicine is very unsafe, but even inhaling the vapors from it could be harmful to the lungs and other parts of the body. It is unknown what the effects could do to a person, as it would vary and depend on how your body processes them. Taking too much acetaminophen can cause liver damage in some people, and the drowsiness factor could last longer than just one day, for example.