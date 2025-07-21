Enough With This TikTok Trend, Already. Fast Food Workers Have Better Things To Do

How will you spend your one wild and precious life? Mastering the art of opening a Champagne bottle, studying the nuances between a chateaubriand and a filet mignon, or otherwise orchestrating the elements of whatever "best life" you aim to achieve? Or will you spend it menacing people at their place of work in a bid to win attention from internet strangers? If you're a perpetrator of social media's dubious "secret menu" stunts for fun and clicks, the bad news is that you've already wasted some of your fleeting moments on this earth. But the good news is that you can change your posting ways, before it's too late.

If you've managed to live online absent these bumbling stabs at fun that do little more than drag innocent food service workers' whole shifts into ruin, it's worse than you think. The made-for-stitch displays are far more elaborate than the comparatively low-lift "animal style" burgers that once became so famous at In-N-Out Burger that their supposed stealth became its own goof. Instead, nouveau "secret" items (take any grotesque Frappuccino adaptation, please) are incongruous mashups that waste staffers' time, delay orders for normal customers, and very likely perpetuate: food waste. And we've yet to find the so-called secret with even a whisper of any culinary merit.