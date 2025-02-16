Bone Broth Hot Chocolate Is TikTok's Latest Drink Craze — Here's How To Make It

Bone broth hot chocolate is quick and easy to whip up, but it's definitely important to take a few extra steps to ensure the recipe is balanced. It's especially important to get the proportions right to avoid a literal soupy mess. Be sure to avoid using pre-seasoned store-bought broth, which is better for savory dishes. Instead, buy or make plain, unflavored bone broth (chicken or beef, either will work) that's particularly nutrient-dense — this will add extra richness and mix well with milk or cream. When it comes to milk, any regular or nut milk of your choice is necessary for that velvety texture — cocoa and broth alone will not mix well.

It's best to use equal amounts of broth and milk to balance out the flavor profile. How much and what type of cocoa powder to use is up to you, but generosity will ensure a healthy blast of flavor to counteract the mildness of the broth. Additionally, a sweetener like maple syrup or agave is essential — something liquid-based will blend better. If the idea of using broth is too much, there are bone broth-based chocolate protein powders you can use instead.

Not everyone is sold on whether the end result tastes like bone broth. While many online claim it's just a slightly savorier hot chocolate, others say they can still taste the broth even though it looks and smells like regular hot chocolate. So, although the jury might still be out on this interesting concoction, it could be worth a try.