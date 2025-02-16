Bone Broth Hot Chocolate Is TikTok's Latest Drink Craze — Here's How To Make It
TikTok has introduced the world to some fascinating culinary trends and recipes. There's, of course, the viral cucumber salad that taught everyone "how to eat an entire cucumber," or the beverage known as "Gatorwine," which as the name indicates, consists of diluting red wine with Gatorade to make your drink go further. There's even hacks for making the perfect frozen popcorn. So it shouldn't come as a surprise the same app has now introduced us to something even more intriguing and perhaps a bit eyebrow-raising — bone broth hot chocolate.
Bone broth is having a bit of a renaissance online due to its purported health benefits. From pasta to burrito bowls, even boozy drinks like bloody marys, it's been a recent trend to sneak bone broth into recipes to inject added protein and nutrients, and dessert is no exception. If you're not familiar, bone broth is a savory, clear soup made from simmering collagen-rich animal bones in water. The collagen gives the broth that notable gelatinous look, which, although it looks a bit unappealing, means it's rich with protein and fat extracted from the bone. Flavor-wise, bone broth from any animal is typically mild with a savory, umami-rich bent. Even better, it can actually add flavor, texture, and richness to already tasty recipes. That's where the viral bone broth hot chocolate comes into play. Although the combination of bone broth and chocolate may not sound appetizing, some argue it's a delicious treat with loads of nutritional benefits.
Tips for masking the broth of it all
Bone broth hot chocolate is quick and easy to whip up, but it's definitely important to take a few extra steps to ensure the recipe is balanced. It's especially important to get the proportions right to avoid a literal soupy mess. Be sure to avoid using pre-seasoned store-bought broth, which is better for savory dishes. Instead, buy or make plain, unflavored bone broth (chicken or beef, either will work) that's particularly nutrient-dense — this will add extra richness and mix well with milk or cream. When it comes to milk, any regular or nut milk of your choice is necessary for that velvety texture — cocoa and broth alone will not mix well.
It's best to use equal amounts of broth and milk to balance out the flavor profile. How much and what type of cocoa powder to use is up to you, but generosity will ensure a healthy blast of flavor to counteract the mildness of the broth. Additionally, a sweetener like maple syrup or agave is essential — something liquid-based will blend better. If the idea of using broth is too much, there are bone broth-based chocolate protein powders you can use instead.
Not everyone is sold on whether the end result tastes like bone broth. While many online claim it's just a slightly savorier hot chocolate, others say they can still taste the broth even though it looks and smells like regular hot chocolate. So, although the jury might still be out on this interesting concoction, it could be worth a try.