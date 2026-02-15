TikTok's Unsettling Hot Dog Cooking Idea Is A Nightmare Sous Vide Scenario

Every once in a while, TikTok graces us with a cooking hack that feels like it crawled out of a laboratory experiment gone wrong. The latest? People are tossing an entire unopened package of hot dogs straight into boiling water or on the grill. No unwrapping, no poking holes, no draining. Just plastic-wrapped weenies sizzling away like a DIY sous vide. The videos have racked up hundreds of thousands of views.

Across all of these videos, many commenters are concerned about the plastic melting or getting microplastics in your food. Others say this is how they've always done it. So, what's the verdict? The dogs are fully cooked already, so what's the harm? Why not just warm them up right in their packaging?

The thing is, there are phthalates (synthetic chemicals) in the plastic packaging. Phthalates can be harmful to your health, especially when you consume them on a regular basis. The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) also warns that harmful chemicals can leach into your food when cooked with the packaging materials. According to the USDA, making this mistake may still be okay if the packaging hasn't melted or changed shape in any way, but if it has, you should throw the cooked food away.