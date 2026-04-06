Never Say Goodbye To Girl Scout Cookie Season Again With This Tip
The only problem with Girl Scout Cookie season is that it isn't year-round. It usually runs from January to April, breathing some joy into a dark part of the year. During those months, cookie lovers rush to find their local troop for a box or two (or 10) of their favorite confection. There is a Girl Scout Cookie to fit just about every single preference, not to mention a pairing for just about any niche, including cheese. But what happens when Girl Scout Cookie season is over and you're still craving those crunchy delights?
We'll tell you what happens: You freeze them. Freezing your cookies will extend their shelf life for up to 12 months. All you need to do is remove the cookies from their box and place them in a resealable plastic bag and pop them in the freezer. Just make sure to label the cookie by type and write the freeze date on the bag so that you can remember to snack on them before the cookies go past their prime. Girl Scout Cookies are ideal for freezing, as most are low-moisture and quite crunchy, and therefore aren't at risk for freezer burn or going soggy once thawed.
More ways to make the most of your Girl Scout cookies
Now comes the question — what to do with your Girl Scout Cookies once you've pulled them from the freezer. For some varieties, the answer is simple: eat them. Thin Mints, for example, are an excellent treat straight out of the freezer. The chilled cookie's minty edge pairs well with the snap that the freezer provides. Of course, you could simply thaw your Samoas on the counter and enjoy them as is. Or, you could incorporate your cookies into other dishes and recipes. Speaking of Samoas, you can use the coconut and caramel delights as two tasty brackets for a s'more (or a Samoa'more, as it were).
If you have some excess Trefoils on hand, you can blend them to use as a pie crust. The simple, buttery flavor will work well for a custard based pie or even a key lime pie. Lemon-Ups would work well in a citrus pie, and Toffee-tastics would be lovely in a delicious, Kentucky-classic sawdust pie. You could also add your cookies to a sweet and savory snack plate. Toffee-tastics, for example, would complement a salty prosciutto or a rich gouda. These flavor pairings are the kind of creative exploration you can partake in when you have a reserve of cookies to enjoy all year long. So carve out some freezer space while these sweet treats are still being sold!