Never Say Goodbye To Girl Scout Cookie Season Again With This Tip

The only problem with Girl Scout Cookie season is that it isn't year-round. It usually runs from January to April, breathing some joy into a dark part of the year. During those months, cookie lovers rush to find their local troop for a box or two (or 10) of their favorite confection. There is a Girl Scout Cookie to fit just about every single preference, not to mention a pairing for just about any niche, including cheese. But what happens when Girl Scout Cookie season is over and you're still craving those crunchy delights?

We'll tell you what happens: You freeze them. Freezing your cookies will extend their shelf life for up to 12 months. All you need to do is remove the cookies from their box and place them in a resealable plastic bag and pop them in the freezer. Just make sure to label the cookie by type and write the freeze date on the bag so that you can remember to snack on them before the cookies go past their prime. Girl Scout Cookies are ideal for freezing, as most are low-moisture and quite crunchy, and therefore aren't at risk for freezer burn or going soggy once thawed.