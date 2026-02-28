5 Genius Ways To Use That Box Of Girl Scout Cookies

It's been more than 100 years since Girl Scouts started selling their now-famous cookies way back in 1917; the process has evolved a bit since Girl Scout moms were doing the baking. Girl Scout cookie season comes around at the top of every year, and people scramble to find their closest neighborhood salesperson so they can load up on a few boxes of these sweet treats. Sure, you can pull out a whole sleeve and chow down on the cookies as they come, but there are actually many creative ways to use one of America's favorite snacks.

Whether you're adding them to ice cream or making homemade cookie butter, Girl Scout cookies are perfect for building flavor in ways you didn't expect. Chowhound loves Caramel DeLites, but with 11 different cookie types ranging from lemon-flavored shortbread to peanut butter to the classic mint, there's no shortage of variety. Crush them into your favorite milkshake or crumble them into a homemade pie crust to bring added flavor to so many sweet treats.