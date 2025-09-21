The Kentucky Pie You'll Want To Eat Every Night Of The Week (It's That Good)

If you're not from Kentucky, you might not know about sawdust pie. Unlike derby pie (a fun twist on pecan pie), which has similarly Kentuckian origins, it's relatively little known outside of the state. This is a shame since it really is quite delicious (and completely sawdust-free). Sawdust pie is made from a mixture of crushed graham crackers, pecans, sugar, coconut flakes, and egg whites that's baked in a pie shell, covered in whipped cream, and served with sliced bananas.

Its flavor has been compared to a macaroon or the frosting of a German chocolate cake (which isn't German, by the way). Both of these comparisons are apt, but incomplete. While the pie does have a prominent coconut taste similar to macaroons or German chocolate cake frosting, it carries an additional warmth and complexity thanks to the addition of graham crackers and the nuttiness of pecans. Paired with a light dollop of whipped cream and banana, which complements the warm taste of the filling, this pie is a uniquely delicious treat. You can enjoy it cool, at room temp, or warm, and it's okay if the filling is a little soft in the center — it only adds to the experience. This pie makes the perfect accompaniment to a summer picnic as well as the Thanksgiving dinner table.