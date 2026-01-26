We Tried Every Girl Scout Cookie And This One Was The Best, Hands Down

If you're a sweet treat lover, wintertime is best enjoyed with steaming mugs of hot chocolate, thick slices of black forest cake, and more than one box of Girl Scout Cookies. Available for purchase between January and April each year, Girl Scout Cookies have long been a favored dessert for kids and adults alike since 1917. Yet, after so many years in business, there are many old school Girl Scout Cookie flavors you can't enjoy anymore, like Dulce De Leche and Double Dutch Chocolate Chocolate Chip. Fortunately though, the most popular varieties are still available, and some flavors are better than others.

As a matter of fact, among 12 classic Girl Scout Cookies ranked worst to best, Caramel deLites won the popular vote by Chowhound staff. If you're unfamiliar, Caramel deLites are round and crunchy vanilla-kissed cookies topped with layers of gooey caramel, toasted coconut, and chocolate drizzle. What sets Caramel deLites apart from all other flavors is that they have just the right amount of sweetness along with a perfect balance of chewy caramel and crunchy cookie. Another benefit is that the caramel is easy to chew and doesn't have an overpowering taste.

However, before you order a box of caramel-coated Girl Scout Cookies, make sure you're buying the right variety. Believe it or not, there are actually two different styles of this popular cookie sold through Girl Scouts of the USA. More so, there are certain factors that make Caramel deLites specifically Chowhound's official cookie-of-choice.