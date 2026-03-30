Texas Roadhouse Fans Say This Sam's Club Butter Tastes Just Like The Restaurant's

If you've ever wondered about whether a meal at Texas Roadhouse beats fancy steakhouses, for some customers there's no question. It's the insanely delicious cinnamon honey butter offered before the meal that is the draw. But now you don't have to head out to the restaurant to enjoy the sweet whipped butter that's served with the freshly baked rolls. Customers at Sam's Club are calling Member's Mark Cinnamon Honey Butter a pretty much identical alternative to the butter you get at Texas Roadhouse, and you can experience it at home on whatever and whenever you like — not just on rolls.

The Member's Mark spread gets high marks for its delectable warm, sweet flavor from a number of Texas Roadhouse fans. "So delicious! I've been looking for a cinnamon butter that tastes like the one from the TRH but many of the ones I tried taste so artificial and not good. This Member's Mark one is a great one," exclaims one buyer. "Honestly a lot better than I anticipated. It's the perfect amount of honey and cinnamon," another shopper shares. One reviewer even says that Sam's Club's butter may be better than Texas Roadhouse's: "My wife has tasted both: the Sams version over the last week and the Texas Roadhouse version on Friday. And she thinks the Sams version tastes better: more cinnamon and honey flavor."