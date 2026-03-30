Texas Roadhouse Fans Say This Sam's Club Butter Tastes Just Like The Restaurant's
If you've ever wondered about whether a meal at Texas Roadhouse beats fancy steakhouses, for some customers there's no question. It's the insanely delicious cinnamon honey butter offered before the meal that is the draw. But now you don't have to head out to the restaurant to enjoy the sweet whipped butter that's served with the freshly baked rolls. Customers at Sam's Club are calling Member's Mark Cinnamon Honey Butter a pretty much identical alternative to the butter you get at Texas Roadhouse, and you can experience it at home on whatever and whenever you like — not just on rolls.
The Member's Mark spread gets high marks for its delectable warm, sweet flavor from a number of Texas Roadhouse fans. "So delicious! I've been looking for a cinnamon butter that tastes like the one from the TRH but many of the ones I tried taste so artificial and not good. This Member's Mark one is a great one," exclaims one buyer. "Honestly a lot better than I anticipated. It's the perfect amount of honey and cinnamon," another shopper shares. One reviewer even says that Sam's Club's butter may be better than Texas Roadhouse's: "My wife has tasted both: the Sams version over the last week and the Texas Roadhouse version on Friday. And she thinks the Sams version tastes better: more cinnamon and honey flavor."
A couple complaints, and how to use cinnamon honey butter
While many Texas Roadhouse Fans are loving the level of sweetness in the spread, some shoppers are less enthused about it. "It's too sweet, you taste more of the confectionary sugar that's in it than you do the honey," complains one customer. Other buyers seem to take issue with the texture, saying that it's not whipped like the concoction from Texas Roadhouse. "The butter is not soft; it's really hard to get out of the container," a buyer grumbles about the spread. A couple people recommend setting it out for a bit to soften before using it, but it's also easy to whip butter, straight from the fridge.
Nonetheless, the vast majority of the over 600 reviews are positive and give the butter a 5-star rating, with customers sharing how they put the spread on everything from toast to bagels to pancakes. But you can get even more creative with this spread — it's not just for bread, although you can buy Texas Roadhouse rolls to savor at home. Try caramelizing the butter and putting it on top of fruit or ice cream. Or, mix the butter into oats for a decadent bowl of oatmeal or overnight oats. You can even give popcorn a flavor boost with this Texas Roadhouse favorite. Other outside-the-box ideas: melt it on a baked sweet potato, cooked carrots, or even to flavor a piece of salmon.