How To Give Popcorn A Flavor Boost With A Texas Roadhouse Favorite

While Texas Roadhouse offers a menu packed with sensational offerings, true connoisseurs of this beloved steakhouse chain know that what keeps people coming back is the cinnamon honey butter. Sweet, warmly spicy, and whipped to airy perfection, this simple compound butter practically turns Texas Roadhouse's signature pillowy rolls into a dessert as it melts effortlessly into the bread's nooks and crannies. You can even recreate this signature recipe at home and use it to transform your popcorn into a snack lover's dream.

This combo works not only because butter, honey, and cinnamon taste good on almost everything, but also because they're particularly delicious on popcorn. As the butter sinks into the popped kernels, the rich fat, earthy sweetness, and aromatic heat elevate the popcorn's subtle nuttiness, evoking the fairground flavors of caramel or kettle corn, but with additional nuance and complexity.

This artisanal snack is also extremely easy to make. Before popping your popcorn (on the stovetop is best), use a whisk to whip together melted butter, honey, and cinnamon to taste. You don't need salt if your butter is already salted, or if you're using salt when popping your popcorn. Once the popcorn is ready, pour it into a big bowl with the butter and stir using tongs or a serving spoon. Keep stirring until the popped kernels turn shiny and are evenly speckled with flecks of cinnamon. Decant into smaller bowls to share, or sneak away to watch a movie with the whole bowl to yourself (we won't tell).