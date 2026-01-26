Redditors Argue Whether Texas Roadhouse Beats Fancy Steakhouses: Here's The Consensus
Texas Roadhouse was named America's top casual dining spot in 2025 (via Restaurant Business), and it's clear to see why. Prices are fair, the chain is constantly working to upgrade and create a more positive guest experience, and, let's be real — the endless fresh rolls are unbeatable. Redditors have been going back and forth on whether a dinner at Texas Roadhouse beats an experience at a high-end steakhouse, and the argument is getting heated. In today's post-pandemic world, many restaurants have not been able to successfully change with the times. Texas Roadhouse, however, has managed to thrive — not just stay afloat — and that's in part due to the restaurant's ability to provide a high-end-tasting meal that's just as good as its more expensive competitors, according to certain users on the r/steak subreddit.
The consensus: if you're looking for a great meal that's super filling and cost-effective, go with Texas Roadhouse. If you're in the mood for a super-high-quality steak (and have taste buds discerning enough to know the difference between a pretty good steak and an excellent one), head to a higher-end steakhouse. The debate between whether Texas Roadhouse comes out on top really comes down to whether top-grade meat actually makes much of a difference in taste. Texas Roadhouse serves USDA choice steaks — the second-highest grade of meat available in the United States. Premium steakhouses, on the other hand (like Ruth's Chris) tend to serve both USDA prime and choice steaks. Prime is a higher grade than choice, and some argue that choosing a prime-grade steak offers more tenderness and better flavor.
Choosing a great steak at Texas Roadhouse to create a high-end experience
Deciding to stick with Texas Roadhouse? There are a few steps you can take to create a fantastic meal that's not too far off from what you'd get at a more expensive steakhouse. When you walk into the restaurant, you'll see a case of steaks in the lobby area. Your server will ask you if you'd like to choose your own steak before you head to your table, and doing so is one of the best ways to elevate your experience — as long as you know what you're looking for. Choose one of the thicker options, as thicker steaks tend to stay more flavorful than thinner cuts. You'll also want to choose a cut that meets your flavor and leanness preferences (if you have no idea where to start, consider the porterhouse T-bone — we ranked it as our top pick).
Finally, you can ask your server to have your steak seasoned differently than normal. According to copycat recipes, the typical steak seasoning is pretty sugar-heavy. If you'd like to try something a little different, ask for the roaster seasoning — its typically used on chicken, and it'll add some hints of savory herbs and garlic. Another pro tip: if you want a freshly cut steak, you can simply ask for one that's not listed on the menu. As for a cut that's a bit larger than the largest on-menu size (for example, ask for a 10-ounce Dallas fillet, since the largest one on the menu is an 8-ounce option). While you might get a bit of an upcharge, it's worth it for a freshly cut, more-high-end-steakhouse-like meal.