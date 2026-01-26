Redditors Argue Whether Texas Roadhouse Beats Fancy Steakhouses: Here's The Consensus

Deciding to stick with Texas Roadhouse? There are a few steps you can take to create a fantastic meal that's not too far off from what you'd get at a more expensive steakhouse. When you walk into the restaurant, you'll see a case of steaks in the lobby area. Your server will ask you if you'd like to choose your own steak before you head to your table, and doing so is one of the best ways to elevate your experience — as long as you know what you're looking for. Choose one of the thicker options, as thicker steaks tend to stay more flavorful than thinner cuts. You'll also want to choose a cut that meets your flavor and leanness preferences (if you have no idea where to start, consider the porterhouse T-bone — we ranked it as our top pick).

Finally, you can ask your server to have your steak seasoned differently than normal. According to copycat recipes, the typical steak seasoning is pretty sugar-heavy. If you'd like to try something a little different, ask for the roaster seasoning — its typically used on chicken, and it'll add some hints of savory herbs and garlic. Another pro tip: if you want a freshly cut steak, you can simply ask for one that's not listed on the menu. As for a cut that's a bit larger than the largest on-menu size (for example, ask for a 10-ounce Dallas fillet, since the largest one on the menu is an 8-ounce option). While you might get a bit of an upcharge, it's worth it for a freshly cut, more-high-end-steakhouse-like meal.