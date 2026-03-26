The 118-Year-Old LA Restaurant That Helped Pioneer The French Dip Sandwich Is Shuttering Doors Despite Popularity

There's a dip in the atmosphere for sandwich lovers everywhere today, as the self-billed originator of Los Angeles' famed French dip approaches permanent closure. Cole's French Dip will dunk its last roast beef at the end of March. The restaurant posted announcements for events to cap its 118 years of operation scheduled for March 28th and 29th to its Instagram page.

"While we absolutely can't keep Cole's going in its current iteration, and we will have to close soon, we can't thank you enough for your patronage and support of our historic venue," reads a pop-up message on the restaurant's website. "We believe good things are coming to DTLA's Historic Core, and the next iteration of our beloved venue will be part of that."

Harry Cole first opened his eponymous spot in 1908. Cole's was designated as a historical landmark site in 1974. Legend has it the chef accidentally invented what would become an American classic in an act of good will, soaking some bread in beef jus to soften it up for a customer having trouble with their gums. Cole's would go on to lock in battle with local rival Philippe the Original for status as the Los Angeles creator of one of the nation's most famous sandwiches.