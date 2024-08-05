Bobby Flay's Secret Ingredient Jus For The Perfect French Dip Sandwich

Celebrity chef and restaurateur Bobby Flay may be best known for Southwestern food and his grilling mastery, but even he sometimes just wants a classic down-home dish, like a French dip sandwich. "I'm a sucker for, like, good American comfort food," Flay admitted on an episode of the Food Network's "Beat Bobby Flay." While that may be true, he's not above elevating his French dip sandwich with a secret ingredient that might surprise you.

It's porcini mushrooms and he adds them to the jus — typically the drippings left over from roasting the beef — which is used for dipping the steak and cheese on French bread sandwich in.

The French dip may sound like it comes from overseas, but it's actually as American as you can get. It was allegedly invented by a Los Angeles chef, Philippe Mathieu, more than 100 years ago when he accidentally dropped a French bread roll in a roasting pan full of beef drippings. In Flay's version, instead of beef drippings, he uses beef broth, dried porcini mushrooms, garlic, onion, and rosemary in his jus. He said the porcini mushrooms could be his "secret weapon."