The Absolute Best Cuts Of Beef For A French Dip Sandwich

Steak sandwiches enable the enjoyment of beef in casual form. Whether it's Portugal's decadent multi-layered francesinha or the comforting gooey appeal of a Philly cheesesteak, such dishes match meat cuts with bread in rewarding ways. And for a foray into an especially juicy direction, there's the delectable French dip.

The sandwich stars thinly sliced roast beef and is served with the remaining meat drippings on the side, lending a rich moistness that permeates the dish. The beef acts as more than a filling; its preparation fundamentally defines the sandwich. As a result, it goes without saying that selecting the best cut is paramount, as you'll want the perfect combo of flavor and texture.

Beef dip classically reaches for roast cuts; the two restaurants in Los Angeles that supposedly invented the sandwich both employ bottom round roast. Such a cut benefits from a commercial setting, as it's consistently textured even in exemplars 20 pounds in size. However, for home cooks, the smaller top round presents a more functional option. A similarly large and lean chuck roast is another tasty cut.