The Absolute Best Cuts Of Beef For A French Dip Sandwich
Steak sandwiches enable the enjoyment of beef in casual form. Whether it's Portugal's decadent multi-layered francesinha or the comforting gooey appeal of a Philly cheesesteak, such dishes match meat cuts with bread in rewarding ways. And for a foray into an especially juicy direction, there's the delectable French dip.
The sandwich stars thinly sliced roast beef and is served with the remaining meat drippings on the side, lending a rich moistness that permeates the dish. The beef acts as more than a filling; its preparation fundamentally defines the sandwich. As a result, it goes without saying that selecting the best cut is paramount, as you'll want the perfect combo of flavor and texture.
Beef dip classically reaches for roast cuts; the two restaurants in Los Angeles that supposedly invented the sandwich both employ bottom round roast. Such a cut benefits from a commercial setting, as it's consistently textured even in exemplars 20 pounds in size. However, for home cooks, the smaller top round presents a more functional option. A similarly large and lean chuck roast is another tasty cut.
Settle on large lean cuts from the chuck and round for a French dip
Selecting the ideal cut for a French dip involves the deft balance of several factors. First, unlike many recipes, a lean, uniformly textured beef cut is preferred. The beef turns tender by way of careful slow-roasting, so marbled fat will turn chewy and lend inconsistency to the sandwich. As a result, more expensive cuts like ribeye or prime rib aren't worth using for a beef dip.
Of course, you'll still want a bold beef flavor. As a result, a tenderloin or even filet mignon won't create that rich taste the sandwich is known for. Instead, larger blocks or chuck and round roasts offer the ideal balance of such qualities. Such cuts are lean and not naturally tender yet flavorful. When sliced thin across the grain and then reabsorbed into their own juice, these beef cuts shine. Plus, they're easy to slow-cook in huge volumes, and if you have a deli slicer, butchering is especially efficient. So while figuring out the best ways to cook top round or a large chuck can be tricky, know that the French dip sandwich is always there as a delicious solution.