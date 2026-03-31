7 Aldi Items I'll Always Add To My Cart
Admittedly, Aldi wasn't always my go-to grocery store. Growing up in Los Angeles, we didn't have a lot of Aldis in my neighborhood, and my family typically shopped at either Trader Joe's or H Mart, so the German discount grocery store wasn't really on my radar. Thankfully, that all quickly changed after I spent a summer in Berlin, where I was introduced to the brand by Aldi Nord, the sister company to the Aldi we know and love here in the United States. Ever since that summer stint in Germany, the chain has completely won me over, and I just can't stop filling up my cart every time I'm there!
Aldi is the type of grocery store where you go in planning on buying only one or two items, but then you walk back to your car with tote bags filled with goodies marked with price tags that are quite hard to argue with. It's earned a permanent spot in my list of favorite grocery stores for its unbeatable prices, friendly customer service, and most importantly, its unique array of products. From shocking freezer section finds and reliable pantry staples to sweet treats that'll keep you reaching for more, Aldi has a few items I can't resist buying whenever I'm shopping. With that being said, here are seven Aldi items I'll always add to my cart — and ones I think you should buy, too.
1. Deutsche Küche Almond Spritz Shortbread Cookies
Being a German brand, Aldi has a wide range of exciting products that you can't really find at other grocery stores in the U.S. Anytime I'm perusing the aisle, I'm on the lookout for the "Deutsche Küche" (translating to "German Cuisine") label, which represents its specialty line of authentic German food — and these Almond Spritz Shortbread Cookies from the line are one of my favorite snacks to grab whenever I'm shopping at Aldi.
The base of the cookies is a buttery shortbread with a touch of almond flavor, topped with crunchy almonds and dipped in milk chocolate. Crisp, slightly chocolatey, and packed with nutty flavor, these spritz cookies are one of the best grocery store cookies I've come across. I love nibbling on them with a cup of tea and sometimes with a cup of Cuban coffee. Whichever way you serve them, these cookies are the perfect snack to keep stocked in your pantry for when those sweet-treat cravings hit.
2. Specially Selected Parmigiano Reggiano Cheese
Quit buying pre-grated Parmesan cheese, and head to your local Aldi to pick up this wedge of authentic Parmigiano Reggiano cheese instead. Imported directly from Italy and bearing the PDO stamp to prove it, this Parmigiano Reggiano wedge from Aldi is the real deal. For those of you who don't know, the symbol for PDO, short for Protected Designation of Origin, indicates a food or agricultural product was fully made in its specific region of origin. With the PDO stamp of approval, you can rest assured that you're getting exactly what the label promises — just as tradition intended.
Beyond its credibility, the cheese has a lovely nutty, complex umami flavor that lends itself well in a variety of dishes, from pasta and salad to risotto and soups. You can even enjoy it on its own with a glass of one of these Pinot Grigios. Parmigiano Reggiano cheese is endlessly versatile, so it's a pantry staple you should always have on hand. And with Aldi's $4.85 price tag, why would you buy it anywhere else?
3. Belmont Deep Dish Pie Crust
As a professional pastry chef, I typically would advise you to make your own pie crust at home. But if you're planning on stopping by Aldi, forget the hassle and pick up Belmont's Deep Dish Pie Crusts in the freezer department instead. In each package, you get not one but two 9-inch, ready-to-bake crusts in reusable pans for just $1.55. At that low price, Aldi is practically giving them away for free, and you'll probably end up spending more on the ingredients if you were to make a homemade pie crust yourself.
I love keeping these buttery pie crusts stocked away in my freezer for whenever I want to whip up a quick dessert or take the savory route and make a classic chicken pot pie or quiche. I've used a lot of store-bought pie crust, and the quality of this from Aldi is honestly quite impressive. It bakes up beautifully in the oven, turning a deep golden brown, and the best part is the edge doesn't shrink at all, ensuring you'll get a sturdy, picture-perfect pie every time. Pro tip: Whenever I am using these crusts, I like to blind bake them in the oven for 15 minutes at 375 degrees Fahrenheit before adding my filling to ensure an extra crispy and evenly cooked bottom.
4. Belmont Cheesecake Bites
Sticking with the desserts, these Belmont Cheesecake Bites are another sweet treat I'll add to my cart whenever I'm shopping around at Aldi. In each pack, you get 24 pieces split between three flavors: New York-style, strawberry swirl, and my personal favorite, turtle, which contains chocolate chips, pecans, and a caramel drizzle — all of which are around $5 to $10 depending on where you live.
These mini cheesecake bites are my go-to find in the freezer section for whenever I'm hosting a few friends over for dinner and can't be bothered to whip up a dessert after destroying my kitchen. The best part is that the cheesecakes are perfectly portioned into 24 individual squares, meaning no slicing or assembly required! So whether you're looking for an effortless, decadent finish to your next dinner party or want a little treat to stash away in your freezer for when those sweet-tooth cravings hit, these mini cheesecake bites from Aldi are the answer.
5. Deutsche Küche Dark Chocolate Coated Wafer Rolls
Another great find from Aldi's amazing Deutsche Küche line is these delectable Dark Chocolate Coated Wafer Rolls. I have to be honest: These are a type of snack that's a bit hard to put down after the first bite. Crispy, light, slightly sweet, and coated in a rich dark chocolate, they're the perfect little treat that'll keep you reaching back into the box.
Priced under $3, these Dark Chocolate Coated Wafer Rolls are the exact reason why I started shopping at Aldi. You can easily find a similar product at a specialty store or fancy butcher shop but with a price tag that's two to three times higher — that's what I like to call the magic of Aldi! So, what are you waiting for? If you've got an untenable sweet tooth just like me, then head to your local Aldi today and pick up a pack (or two) of these delicious Dark Chocolate Coated Wafer Rolls.
6. Specially Selected Wagyu Ground Beef
Breaking news: There is Specially Selected Wagyu Ground Beef at Aldi for $4.99 a pound. Yes, it might be hard to believe, but you heard that right. Aldi just keeps surprising us with amazing deals and great products, and it did not hold back with this ground beef. Well-known for its exceptional marbling, high fat content, rich, buttery flavor, and melt-in-your-mouth consistency, wagyu is often allocated for high-end restaurants at a daunting price tag, and being able to find it ground at this cost might be Aldi's biggest deal yet.
Don't be afraid of its high fat content; in the culinary world, fat equals flavor. The higher fat content is what keeps meat incredibly tender and juicy. Whenever I am whipping up Italian wedding soup with mini meatballs or craving a juicy cheeseburger, I won't be running to my local butcher to pick up plain old ground beef — I'll be heading straight to Aldi and stocking up on a few packs of these instead. And by the way, at most fancy grocery stores and specialty butcher shops, there will be a similar wagyu ground beef priced at anywhere between $12 and $30 a pound. Why bother spending the extra cash when you can get the same quality at Aldi for half the price?
7. Specially Selected Wild Caught Ahi Tuna Steaks
I'll be frank, Aldi typically isn't the first place I head to when picking up some seafood. As a professional chef, I would usually advise you to head to your local fishmonger or seafood shop, but if Aldi has these Wild Caught Ahi Tuna Steaks in stock, then definitely make an exception and throw a pack in your cart. To my surprise, every time I've picked this tuna, it's been firm, meaty, odorless, and quite flavorful — almost enough to make you forget it came from the freezer section. At its $5.35 price tag, it's a steal that you won't want to miss.
In each pack, you get three 4-ounce ahi tuna fillets that have already been deboned and have had their skin removed, so no need to whip out any impressive knife skills. Whenever I get my hands on a pack, I will sear the pieces on a smoking hot skillet until they're about medium-rare and drizzle them with a delicious condiment made from tahini and soy sauce. The nutty, sesame flavor from the tahini, coupled with the saltiness of soy sauce, is the perfect combination. Pair it with a spring salad mixed with scallions, shiso leaf, and a bit of lemon juice, and you've got dinner on the table!