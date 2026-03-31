7 Aldi Items I'll Always Add To My Cart

Admittedly, Aldi wasn't always my go-to grocery store. Growing up in Los Angeles, we didn't have a lot of Aldis in my neighborhood, and my family typically shopped at either Trader Joe's or H Mart, so the German discount grocery store wasn't really on my radar. Thankfully, that all quickly changed after I spent a summer in Berlin, where I was introduced to the brand by Aldi Nord, the sister company to the Aldi we know and love here in the United States. Ever since that summer stint in Germany, the chain has completely won me over, and I just can't stop filling up my cart every time I'm there!

Aldi is the type of grocery store where you go in planning on buying only one or two items, but then you walk back to your car with tote bags filled with goodies marked with price tags that are quite hard to argue with. It's earned a permanent spot in my list of favorite grocery stores for its unbeatable prices, friendly customer service, and most importantly, its unique array of products. From shocking freezer section finds and reliable pantry staples to sweet treats that'll keep you reaching for more, Aldi has a few items I can't resist buying whenever I'm shopping. With that being said, here are seven Aldi items I'll always add to my cart — and ones I think you should buy, too.