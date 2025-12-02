How To Make A Perfect Cup Of Cuban Coffee

A café cubano, or cafecito, is one of many underrated coffee drinks around the world. It has a spirit of grit and invention akin to the high-caffeine moka pot it's poured from, consisting of no more than ground espresso, water, and sugar. Cuban coffee uses a grind so fine it almost behaves like stubborn dust. Heat pushes water upward in the moka pot, and the coffee fights back with a strength that borders on theatrical. This force is what gives the cafecito its reputation for tasting like a small thunderstorm.

What turns the brew into something distinctly Cuban is the espuma. It is more than a simple foam or crema. It is a frothy mixture of sugar and espresso that sits atop the café cubano. To make the espuma, combine 1 tablespoon of sugar with 1 tablespoon of coffee — a splash of the first drops from the moka pot. Whip the sugar and coffee with a spoon until it forms a glossy, caramel-colored paste that behaves like a distant cousin of meringue. When you pour the remaining coffee into the cup, the espuma will rise to the top. It tricks the tongue into expecting sweet softness before the sharp bitterness kicks in, but the tension between these flavor profiles is deliberate.