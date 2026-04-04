9 Discontinued Krispy Kreme Donuts We Miss Terribly

The original Krispy Kreme glazed doughnut may be the company's mainstay, and the "Hot Now" sign might be your draw, but the brand also brings in plenty of customers eager to try new limited-time flavors and seasonal offerings. Sure, some are misses, like the whole wheat glazed doughnuts or the hot sauce-infused idea. But other Krispy Kreme doughnuts are so delicious, we don't truly believe they won't stay on the menu.

So what about those temporary hits that do leave? Shouldn't those tasty morsels be given another chance? Many fans, and certainly we, believe there are certain flavors that deserve a second run. And so we'd like to make an argument for every Krispy Kreme doughnut that should make a comeback — and the sooner, the better.