Every Krispy Kreme Doughnut, Ranked

When I was younger, Krispy Kreme was a staple. We would visit for fresh, warm, original glazed doughnuts and enjoy the subtly yeasty dough with just enough sweetness from the glaze to make it a perfectly balanced treat. It has been several long years since I last visited a Krispy Kreme location, and I have to say that, like many other former fans who have taken to Reddit to let their woes out, I was sorely disappointed.

Now, my judgment must be taken with a grain of salt. The hype around Krispy Kreme has always been about that red sign in the window being on, signaling that fresh doughnuts were being made and you could consume them still warm and glistening. This has always been the preferred method of consumption, but with Krispy Kreme pushing mass expansion plans across the U.S. and into other countries, they are increasingly focusing on kiosks that don't make doughnuts fresh at all. This will, of course, affect the product's quality and the public's perception of the brand.

In an effort to spark interest, Krispy Kreme has announced nine new flavors of doughnuts, and I took to the nearest location to try them all and decide which was the best. Excluding the temporary holiday specials, this is all of Krispy Kreme's doughnuts, ranked from worst to best.