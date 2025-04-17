Krispy Kreme's Founder Didn't Actually Create The Brand's Iconic Donut Recipe

Few donut brands are as classic and iconic as Krispy Kreme. Not only are the desserts delicious, but the company changed the game by making Krispy Kreme donuts also available in grocery stores, essentially doubling the brand's reach. It's so big that now even certain McDonald's locations are selling Krispy Kreme treats.

Krispy Kreme has celebrated nearly a century of success, but not many know where it all began. The company wouldn't be anything without its secret donut recipe, which is still kept pretty under wraps. What many don't know is that the instructions were actually bought. According to Krispy Kreme's website, founder Vernon Rudolph purchased a yeast-raised donut recipe from a New Orleans French chef, which he then used to make and sell Krispy Kreme donuts.

The fact that the donut recipe wasn't actually invented by the founder is already one of many fun facts about Krispy Kreme that most people don't know. What's more interesting is the many stories in which Krispy Kreme supposedly got its iconic recipe to begin with. The most commonly believed theory is that founder Vernon Rudolph bought it from an unnamed French chef, but it is far from the only one.