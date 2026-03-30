The Best Way To Cook Eggs To Get Peak Vitamins From Your Yolks

Aside from the fact that eggs contain a decent amount of protein and fat, they're also packed with vitamins and minerals, most of which lie in the yolk. Egg yolks contain omega-3 fatty acids, as well as many other nutrients such as vitamin A, D, B-12, and folate. Whether you enjoy making scrambled eggs or customizable egg bakes, there is (at least) a part of you that hopes you're consuming the most of these nutrients possible. That said, when it comes to egg yolks specifically, low-heat cooking methods are better at retaining this food's vitamins than others.

Overall, cooking eggs over low-to-medium heat for smaller amounts of time (such as steaming, soft-boiling, or poaching) ultimately results in better nutrient preservation and absorption. Conversely, high-heat cooking methods, such as microwaving or baking, may not only reduce the vitamin content of egg yolks, but also oxidize their cholesterol. Unfortunately, the oxidation of cholesterol creates oxysterol compounds, which may increase your risk of heart disease. Fortunately, there are protocols you can follow to minimize these potential risks and assure you're getting the most nutrients from your egg yolks as possible.