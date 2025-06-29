Where You Can Find A Copycat Version Of Raising Cane's Addicting Chicken Dipping Sauce
Raising Cane's is known for its iconic chicken fingers, made with high-quality chicken tenderloins. It's pretty much the only thing the chain serves, with the exception of a chicken sandwich and some fries. Still, those tenders wouldn't be nearly as special without that addicting Cane's sauce. But if you're craving the sauce and don't want to stop at the fast food spot, just head to Walmart — rumor has it the brand's Great Value Chicken Finger Dipping Sauce is nearly identical to the chicken finger chain's dreamy sauce.
Of course, there are varying opinions on how close the two sauces resemble each other, but the Great Value version is reportedly good to have on hand when you're craving Cane's sauce and don't want to make your own. "Some days I'm not in the mood for whipping up a copycat recipe, which is why this stuff is good," one Reddit user wrote. "I literally buy all the bottles when I'm at Walmart," someone else added. However, a few people said it "doesn't do it" for them as far as copycats go and that it's "close but not close enough." Ultimately, it comes down to personal preference, though it appears to be the closest anyone can come to a store-bought version.
Walmart's store brand products resemble many fast food items
The Walmart Great Value brand isn't just good for when you're craving Raising Cane's sauce. In fact, Walmart has numerous items that taste like fast food sauce copycats. Don't confuse the Chicken Finger Dipping Sauce with Great Value's Chicken Dipping Sauce; the latter more closely resembles Chick-fil-A sauce, according to Reddit users. While Chick-fil-A does sell its sauce in full-size bottles at various retailers, the Great Value brand is less expensive.
A former McDonald's chef revealed on TikTok that the Great Value brand also sells the closest thing to McDonald's American cheese, known as Great Value Deluxe American Cheese. Walmart even has a Great Value dupe of McDonald's Big Mac sauce called Secret Sauce, so you can essentially just head to Walmart next time you want to make your own Big Macs at home. And the best part about Walmart's store-brand products is that they tend to be some of the least expensive grocery products on the market, costing much less than if you'd purchase the individual ingredients and made the copycat sauces yourself.