Where You Can Find A Copycat Version Of Raising Cane's Addicting Chicken Dipping Sauce

Raising Cane's is known for its iconic chicken fingers, made with high-quality chicken tenderloins. It's pretty much the only thing the chain serves, with the exception of a chicken sandwich and some fries. Still, those tenders wouldn't be nearly as special without that addicting Cane's sauce. But if you're craving the sauce and don't want to stop at the fast food spot, just head to Walmart — rumor has it the brand's Great Value Chicken Finger Dipping Sauce is nearly identical to the chicken finger chain's dreamy sauce.

Of course, there are varying opinions on how close the two sauces resemble each other, but the Great Value version is reportedly good to have on hand when you're craving Cane's sauce and don't want to make your own. "Some days I'm not in the mood for whipping up a copycat recipe, which is why this stuff is good," one Reddit user wrote. "I literally buy all the bottles when I'm at Walmart," someone else added. However, a few people said it "doesn't do it" for them as far as copycats go and that it's "close but not close enough." Ultimately, it comes down to personal preference, though it appears to be the closest anyone can come to a store-bought version.