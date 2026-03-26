The Way Reddit Boosts Texas Roadhouse Burgers With One Ordering Trick
While a lot of disappointed diners will tell you to avoid the burgers from Texas Roadhouse, this isn't to say it doesn't have its loyal band of followers who love the chain's well-seasoned meat that comes in hefty portions. That includes some Redditors who enjoy the steakhouse's handheld feast and even have an ordering trick to make it better: upgrading to a double patty. One user highlighted the addition's great value, stating it'll only set you back an extra $2. Just note one thing to know before you eat at Texas Roadhouse: The prices have increased over the years, so if you want to be sure how much an additional patty costs at your location, it's best to ask staff before ordering.
Compared to other meaty dishes, the value is pretty solid. For instance, getting yourself the beef tips that come with meat and rice or mashed potatoes costs $19.99, while an all-American double cheeseburger with steak fries costs roughly $18. If you want to shake things up further, you can sub your fries for another side at no extra cost to create a more unique meal. Opt for a classic baked potato, seasoned rice, or even applesauce. For a more refreshing touch, consider steamed broccoli, buttered corn, or green beans, which can act as a palate cleanser to the savory meal. Or, if you're feeling more creative, there are even more ways to upgrade your extra-meaty burger.
Other ways to elevate your Texas Roadhouse burger
If you're trying out this Texas Roadhouse hack, you might as well zhuzh up your burger even further. Some folks might want to go all out and introduce as many toppings as they can, and to that we say, "Go big or go home." After all, is there such a thing as too many toppings when it comes to burgers?
When deciding what to add to a simple double cheeseburger, you can mix and match with the chain's sides and extras. Put your steak fries or chili on the burger for a play on textures that's perfect for those looking for a heartier boost. You might even want to go all out by adding the grilled shrimp sidekick or mac and cheese to really drive it home. Or, skip the cheeseburger and simply get an additional patty on Texas Roadhouse's Smokehouse Burger, which comes loaded with two sides (sauteed onions and sauteed mushrooms), two types of cheese, and barbecue sauce for only $1.50 more.
If you're ordering takeout and want to really put your own spin on your Texas Roadhouse burger once you get it home, there are a number of canned toppings that belong on your next burger, including jalapeños and fried Spam. You might even find yourself intrigued by what pairing a dollop of Kewpie mayo with barbecue sauce could do in terms of flavor — and don't let that curiosity die down if you want a complex and mouthwatering bite.