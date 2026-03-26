The Way Reddit Boosts Texas Roadhouse Burgers With One Ordering Trick

If you're trying out this Texas Roadhouse hack, you might as well zhuzh up your burger even further. Some folks might want to go all out and introduce as many toppings as they can, and to that we say, "Go big or go home." After all, is there such a thing as too many toppings when it comes to burgers?

When deciding what to add to a simple double cheeseburger, you can mix and match with the chain's sides and extras. Put your steak fries or chili on the burger for a play on textures that's perfect for those looking for a heartier boost. You might even want to go all out by adding the grilled shrimp sidekick or mac and cheese to really drive it home. Or, skip the cheeseburger and simply get an additional patty on Texas Roadhouse's Smokehouse Burger, which comes loaded with two sides (sauteed onions and sauteed mushrooms), two types of cheese, and barbecue sauce for only $1.50 more.

If you're ordering takeout and want to really put your own spin on your Texas Roadhouse burger once you get it home, there are a number of canned toppings that belong on your next burger, including jalapeños and fried Spam. You might even find yourself intrigued by what pairing a dollop of Kewpie mayo with barbecue sauce could do in terms of flavor — and don't let that curiosity die down if you want a complex and mouthwatering bite.