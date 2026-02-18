Why You Should Avoid Texas Roadhouse's Burgers According To Disappointed Diners
Plenty of people consider Texas Roadhouse the place to go for classic American-style dishes. Beloved for its many steak cuts and popular buttered rolls, the brand seems to offer something for everyone. However, while Texas Roadhouse has plenty of loyal customers, some of them might tell you to eschew one section of the menu in particular. A number of Texas Roadhouse diners seem to think that the chain's burgers are a dish you should avoid ordering at all costs.
Diners have beefy expectations for an American steakhouse, and Texas Roadhouse apparently doesn't deliver. The restaurant chain offers three burger options: the All-American Cheeseburger, the Bacon Cheeseburger, and the Smokehouse Burger. However, a number of people online do not seem to be impressed by any of them. According to customer comments and reviews, these burgers lack flavor and are a greasy, soggy mess. The toppings are thrown on the burgers sloppily and the taste doesn't make up for its poor looks. One Reddit user even wrote, "Looks like a mess. Just another dressed-up chain restaurant burger." If you're planning to dine at Texas Roadhouse, there are lots of other items to choose from than a potentially disappointing burger — we've even conveniently ranked them.
Is there any redemption for Texas Roadhouse burgers?
Many customers may not have had the best experience with Texas Roadhouse's burgers, but not all think they're as bad as people say. Some diners claim that their cheeseburgers had a perfectly seasoned patty with a nicely toasted bun. Out of the three options, the Smokehouse burger seems to be a popular item, and some say this burger is juicy and packed with flavor from the sauteed onions and mushrooms. A number of the burger complaints are from customers who don't enjoy the sandwich's messy and slightly unappetizing appearance. In fact, some customers have acknowledged that while these burgers may not be an eyeful, they can be delicious when cooked right. However, you may want to order your patty at medium doneness or below for juicier results.
People don't necessarily go to Texas Roadhouse for a gourmet experience, but to many, this steakhouse chain excels at comfort food. While the burgers have mixed reviews online and may not be the most reliable, whether you find them appetizing may ultimately be a matter of taste. Then again, given that the All-American Cheeseburger is the cheapest meal on Texas Roadhouse's menu, this may just be a case where you get what you pay for.