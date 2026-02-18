Why You Should Avoid Texas Roadhouse's Burgers According To Disappointed Diners

Plenty of people consider Texas Roadhouse the place to go for classic American-style dishes. Beloved for its many steak cuts and popular buttered rolls, the brand seems to offer something for everyone. However, while Texas Roadhouse has plenty of loyal customers, some of them might tell you to eschew one section of the menu in particular. A number of Texas Roadhouse diners seem to think that the chain's burgers are a dish you should avoid ordering at all costs.

Diners have beefy expectations for an American steakhouse, and Texas Roadhouse apparently doesn't deliver. The restaurant chain offers three burger options: the All-American Cheeseburger, the Bacon Cheeseburger, and the Smokehouse Burger. However, a number of people online do not seem to be impressed by any of them. According to customer comments and reviews, these burgers lack flavor and are a greasy, soggy mess. The toppings are thrown on the burgers sloppily and the taste doesn't make up for its poor looks. One Reddit user even wrote, "Looks like a mess. Just another dressed-up chain restaurant burger." If you're planning to dine at Texas Roadhouse, there are lots of other items to choose from than a potentially disappointing burger — we've even conveniently ranked them.