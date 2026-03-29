14 Trader Joe's Foods Customers Complain About The Most

To say that Trader Joe's has a very dedicated customer base is an understatement. The chain does billions-with-a-B in sales each year, and rumors of a new location opening up can make the news. People in metropolitan areas that already have multiple stores will still wish for their own local Trader Joe's. And once people start shopping there, they become very vocal about what they buy. One of the advantages of this is that customers quickly find out which products are must-buys and which are must-avoids, and why.

Regular shoppers at Trader Joe's have some pretty diverse tastes, so most items will have positive and negative comments. It's not unusual to find a few people going against the grain in a discussion about how something tastes, for example. But in most cases, the majority of comments and opinions will trend one way or another, either recommending or dismissing a product. We wanted to know what not to buy, so we browsed through social media to find out which Trader Joe's foods customers complain about the most. Here are 14 that they weren't happy with and that you might think twice about buying.