6 Ways Aldi Beats Walmart Every Single Time

Aldi stores are small and straightforward and usually have only one doorway that facilitates the flow as you walk into the produce section and exit after you check out. There's no need to worry about going out the same door you came in, and even if you walk every aisle (as I usually do), you can be in and out quickly while still looking at every item. This helps you not miss things, especially if you have a mental shopping list rather than a physical one.

Walmart, on the other hand, has much larger stores, with the average Supercenters measuring 182,000 square feet. They have everything from robust grocery and general merchandise sections to an auto department and a full-service deli and a bakery. The average Aldi comes in at about 12,000 square feet, though that may shift with the company's growth plans among the biggest changes coming to Aldi in 2026. While you're not going to be able to get your tires changed at your neighborhood Aldi — and there will be plenty of household items you won't find at Aldi – you'll be able to stock up on all your mealtime necessities in a fraction of the time it would take you to walk every aisle at Walmart.