The 2 Biggest Changes Coming To Aldi In 2026

There's no doubt about it: Aldi, the discount grocer that originated in Germany, has become a giant in the United States. The chain's first U.S. store opened in Iowa in 1976, and over the past half-century, it's taken a serious hold. With more than 2,500 stores in the U.S. as of 2025, Aldi is second only to Walmart when comparing total numbers of stores (not including parent companies like Kroger) — and it has a serious plan to steepen its upward growth trajectory even further in 2026. Aldi has purchased hundreds of Winn-Dixie and Harveys Supermarkets, and plans to convert over 200 of them into Aldi locations by 2027.

Aldi is currently on a hot streak when it comes to opening stores, and it's not slowing down any time soon. The chain intends to open more than 200 locations in the United States in 2025, all as a part of a larger plan to add a total of 800 new stores between 2024 and 2028. In addition to continuing its expansion throughout the South and Midwest (stores are slated to open in Florida, Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Missouri, among others, by the end of 2025), Aldi also has plans to continue to tackle the Northeast, opening a Times Square store at some point in the summer of 2026.