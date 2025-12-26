The 2 Biggest Changes Coming To Aldi In 2026
There's no doubt about it: Aldi, the discount grocer that originated in Germany, has become a giant in the United States. The chain's first U.S. store opened in Iowa in 1976, and over the past half-century, it's taken a serious hold. With more than 2,500 stores in the U.S. as of 2025, Aldi is second only to Walmart when comparing total numbers of stores (not including parent companies like Kroger) — and it has a serious plan to steepen its upward growth trajectory even further in 2026. Aldi has purchased hundreds of Winn-Dixie and Harveys Supermarkets, and plans to convert over 200 of them into Aldi locations by 2027.
Aldi is currently on a hot streak when it comes to opening stores, and it's not slowing down any time soon. The chain intends to open more than 200 locations in the United States in 2025, all as a part of a larger plan to add a total of 800 new stores between 2024 and 2028. In addition to continuing its expansion throughout the South and Midwest (stores are slated to open in Florida, Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Missouri, among others, by the end of 2025), Aldi also has plans to continue to tackle the Northeast, opening a Times Square store at some point in the summer of 2026.
Aldi is launching an in-store namesake brand
You likely already love certain Aldi dupes that come super close to replicating the tastes you get from your favorite name brands. The grocery giant is launching an in-store namesake brand to help shoppers differentiate straight-from-Aldi products. According to a press release from Aldi, more than 90% of the products sold in Aldi stores are already from the brand's private label. The new packaging will simply help customers easily pick out their favorites. "After nearly 50 years of setting the standard in private label, our updated packaging will give shoppers yet another reason to reach for our products first," said Aldi CEO Atty McGrath.
As the packaging update is rolled out, all Aldi products will eventually be updated to include the store's branding — but this doesn't mean that you'll have any trouble finding your old favorites. Iconic Aldi brands like Clancy's and Simply Nature will still feature their logos on packages, but there will also be an Aldi label on these products as well to let shoppers know they're purchasing an Aldi-exclusive branded item. Certain items — like Kirkwood frozen chicken (the cult favorite red bag chicken) — will undergo name changes to reflect the monikers they've earned in the Aldi community. So, while it's unlikely that your shopping experience at Aldi will change much over the coming year, you might be able to browse that aisle of dreams (or is it the aisle of shame?) at a more convenient location — and you just might have an easier time picking out new-to-you Aldi-branded products.