Walmart Just Lost Its Title As Most Affordable Grocery Store To This Chain. Can You Guess Which One Beat It?

Over the last few years, it seems everyone is searching for the most affordable groceries. Overall grocery prices have increased by major margins since 2020, with the largest jump being 9.1% year over year in June 2022, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. While certain items like eggs have seen a drop over the last year, wallets are still stretched at the checkout counter. If you want to save the most money possible, purchase a Costco membership — it's the store with the cheapest groceries, according to a recent study by Consumer Reports.

In the study, Walmart's prices were the baseline, and other grocery stores, including Aldi, Publix, and Whole Foods, were studied in comparison. The findings showed that Costco's overall grocery prices were a whopping 21.4% cheaper on a national average than Walmart's, meaning you can save a pretty penny if you regularly shop at the Wholesaler. BJ's Wholesale Club came in as the second-best option at 21% cheaper than Walmart. Lidl, Aldi, WinCo, and H-E-B all came in as less expensive than Walmart. Whole Foods was the most expensive, at 39.7% higher than Walmart, while Publix was 20.3% higher.