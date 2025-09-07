Aldi Does Sell Kitchen Appliances, But You'll Have To Act Fast To Get Them

Since Aldi's kitchen appliances are limited and available while supplies last, it's important to keep an eye on the Aldi Finds ad, which is typically released on Wednesdays and can be found in the store or on the Aldi website. Your best chance at snagging a popular Aldi kitchen gadget is by going to the store on the release date as soon as it opens. Another option is to purchase items online for curbside pick-up or delivery (by Instacart) for a fee. There are also Facebook groups dedicated to sharing shopper's favorite finds that may be worth joining to keep an eye on the best deals, for example, the Aldi Aisle of Shame Community, which currently has 1.9 million members. Depending on who you ask, you might hear Aldi shoppers refer to the home goods section of the store as Aldi's aisle of dreams or Aldi's aisle of shame.

So, what are the best kitchen products to buy at Aldi? For a fast, simplified way to cook perfect rice every time, consider Aldi's Ambiano rice cooker, a cheaper dupe of a classic rice cooker. The Ambiano 2 Cup Rice Cooker sells for $14.99 where available (price may vary per location). Other popular appliances that generally get good reviews from buyers include the Ambiano 3.7 QT Digital Air Fryer for $39.99 and the Ambiano 3 in 1 Immersion Hand Blender for $14.99, which some consider a Cuisinart dupe.