Aldi Does Sell Kitchen Appliances, But You'll Have To Act Fast To Get Them
Aldi is known for its low prices on high-quality, imported, and organic food items, as well as its unadorned shopping experience complete with self-bagging and a quarter-deposit shopping cart system. Besides food products, like Aldi's impressive selection of baked goods and Aldi dupes that taste like the real thing, shoppers can't get enough of Aldi Finds, the German supermarket's rotating selection of household and seasonal items. From kids' toys, clothing, and pet supplies to home decor, gardening tools, and small-scale furniture, Aldi offers low prices on a wide variety of fun and useful home goods. The store even sells kitchen appliances, but you'll have to act fast because once they're gone, they're gone.
Examples of kitchen gadgets sold in the past at Aldi include air fryers, rice cookers, immersion blenders, food processors, nutrition blenders, stand mixers, waffle makers, and bread makers. Made by Aldi's private in-house label, Ambiano, these kitchen appliances are often considered budget-friendly versions of popular name brands, like Cuisinart, for example. Such affordability and usability makes these cooking tools popular among shoppers, therefore they tend to sell out quickly. Aldi doesn't immediately restock an Aldi Finds item once it sells out, although it may be available again in the future if it's a bestseller.
How to get Aldi's kitchen gadgets before they're gone
Since Aldi's kitchen appliances are limited and available while supplies last, it's important to keep an eye on the Aldi Finds ad, which is typically released on Wednesdays and can be found in the store or on the Aldi website. Your best chance at snagging a popular Aldi kitchen gadget is by going to the store on the release date as soon as it opens. Another option is to purchase items online for curbside pick-up or delivery (by Instacart) for a fee. There are also Facebook groups dedicated to sharing shopper's favorite finds that may be worth joining to keep an eye on the best deals, for example, the Aldi Aisle of Shame Community, which currently has 1.9 million members. Depending on who you ask, you might hear Aldi shoppers refer to the home goods section of the store as Aldi's aisle of dreams or Aldi's aisle of shame.
So, what are the best kitchen products to buy at Aldi? For a fast, simplified way to cook perfect rice every time, consider Aldi's Ambiano rice cooker, a cheaper dupe of a classic rice cooker. The Ambiano 2 Cup Rice Cooker sells for $14.99 where available (price may vary per location). Other popular appliances that generally get good reviews from buyers include the Ambiano 3.7 QT Digital Air Fryer for $39.99 and the Ambiano 3 in 1 Immersion Hand Blender for $14.99, which some consider a Cuisinart dupe.