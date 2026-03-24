I Tried And Ranked 9 Cheap Wines At Aldi

Provençal rosé can be a slam dunk when it comes to great value. The best versions are fresh, light, and crushable, with price tags that are just as palatable. Unfortunately, this one never really got off the ground.

From the start, this Côtes de Provence — a wine often made from Grenache, Syrah, and Cinsault, and other red grapes — offered very little. A hearty swirl and a whiff from the glass yielded almost nothing. I was expecting some berry and melon fruit, perhaps a hint of citrus zest, but instead I got little more than the essence of alcohol. On the palate, it was equally watery and thin, with very little personality to pull you in. The finish was the kiss of death, though, ending on an unpleasant, bitter note that made it less refreshing and far more disappointing than a rosé should be.

I scanned the bottle for any telling details, like specific grapes used, any noteworthy producers who may have had a hand in producing this wine, but these were as sparse as the flavors.

The wine isn't aggressive or weird; it's just underwhelming. If you're looking for a bottle to pour ice-cold or perhaps blend in a fun batch of frozen wine slushies, it could certainly get the job done. But in this particular lineup, it landed firmly at the bottom.