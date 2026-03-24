6 Olive Oils At Trader Joe's, Ranked Worst To Best

Olive oil is one of those pantry items that most people toss in their shopping carts without even thinking twice about. But just like choosing a good bottle of wine (check out these white wines ranked from Trader Joe's), having a little bit of expertise goes a long way. Nowadays, most supermarkets and grocery stores are overcrowded with niche olive oil brands sporting confusing labels that might send some shoppers spiraling when deciding which bottle to choose. As a professional chef, I made it my mission to help. I visited one of my favorite grocery store chains in the U.S., Trader Joe's, to see what consumers were working with.

The store is well-known for having a great selection of olive oil, ranging from single-origin and flavored varieties to everyday cooking workhorses that help guide you through simple kitchen tasks. Putting the cult-favorite grocery store chain to the test, I picked six olive oils that were either unflavored or extra virgin so I could evaluate each one purely on its own merit without any added flavoring or ingredients to influence the tasting. I ranked them based on factors including flavor and aroma to figure out which olive oil is the best one on store shelves. With that being said, here are six olive oils from Trader Joe's ranked worst to best.