The Best Oil For Your Salad Dressing Isn't EVOO

Extra virgin olive oil, the high quality, unrefined, and often cold-pressed pinnacle of olive oil, is a pantry staple for many well-known chefs, restaurateurs, recipe developers, and home cooks alike. Particularly if you don't have a lot of pantry space, you might be tempted to rely on EVOO as your single source of olive oil. If it's the best option available, why not use it for everything, right? Wrong!

According to Lance Knowling, the executive chef at Northridge Restaurant in New Hope, Pennsylvania, extra virgin olive oil has a powerful enough taste that it can actually overwhelm, rather than enhance, what you're serving. This is particularly true when dressing a salad. "I primarily use EVOO as a finishing oil on my salads and cold offerings," says the French-trained chef. "The flavor, for most dressings, is too strong and will mask the flavor of the other ingredients." Instead, Knowling advises using your best olive oil sparingly. "Regular olive oil (with less flavor) is a good choice for everyday dressings," he says, adding that you can drizzle extra virgin oil before serving. At Knowling's rustic-yet-refined restaurant, he builds well-balanced salad dressings like a Caesar vinaigrette. Try it yourself when whipping up your next dressing, like Ina Garten's favorite four-ingredient vinaigrette.