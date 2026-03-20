How To Buy The Best Quality Ground Beef Every Single Time

A meal can be made tasty through the alchemy of seasoning, but nothing beats relying on quality ingredients. When working with ground beef, for instance, a fresh, juicy bite that really delivers and doesn't hide behind a mountain of flavoring can be all you need. Chowhound enlisted the help of Ashley Lonsdale, chef-in-residence of ButcherBox, and Dagan Lynn, executive chef of "Beef. It's What's For Dinner," to figure out how to buy the best quality ground beef.

One way to give yourself assurance, according to Lonsdale, is to look out for ground burger that's grass-fed. "Great ground beef flavor is likely due to how the cattle were raised. Grass-fed ground beef is flavorful and beefy," she explained. Aside from the grass-fed label, Lynn suggested buying beef from butchers, but perhaps, not for the sole reason you think.

While you can check the label for signs of grass-fed meat, you can also check the meat itself for a deep red hue, along with a leaner serving. Terms like farm-raised and grain-finished can sound special but actually have no meaning, so look out for that, too. Lonsdale added, "I am always looking for 100% grass-fed ground beef, and regenerative whenever possible, which means the cattle was raised in the most sustainable and ethical way possible as measured by a certification." Regenerative grass-fed ground beef refers to how the meat is raised and processed. Specifically, regenerative farming focuses on not disrupting the ecosystem by using friendlier farming ethos.