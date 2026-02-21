Ignore This Label On Meat That Sounds Special But Actually Has No Meaning

There's a ton of lingo on meat and dairy packages these days. Grass-fed; pasture-raised; grain-fed, grass-finished; farm-raised. It can be tough to figure out exactly what words make it worth it to shell out a few extra bucks. While there are some food label terms that are worth paying more for, "farm-raised" isn't one of them. According to the National Chicken Council, "All chickens are raised on farms. So any chicken could be labeled 'farm-raised.'"

While the words "farm-raised" can have some meaning, it's not an officially regulated term, such as USDA organic. According to the National Chicken Council, if you see the term "farm-raised" on a restaurant menu, it could mean the chickens were raised locally. The same holds true for beef; since "farm-raised" isn't an official term from any governing body, it could mean anything. When in doubt, read the label more closely to learn more about where and how the meat or poultry was raised, or ask your server for some additional information on where the restaurant sources its meat or poultry.

An important distinction: When it comes to buying seafood, the term "farm-raised" actually can give you some valuable information. The term is used to differentiate between fish that's wild-caught in its natural environment (such as the ocean or a lake) and fish that's been grown in a seafood farm. There are pros and cons to both wild-caught and farm-raised seafood.