Bake Sky-High Muffins Every Single Time With The Simplest Fix

Nothing compares to the smell of freshly baked muffins escaping the oven. Whether beautifully moist, satisfying, and fluffy chocolate chip muffins, or fresh, tangy, and crunchy rhubarb and cardamom oat muffins, the classic baked treats are many people's go-to snack. Still, if there's one thing that annoys most home bakers, it's how they tend to stubbornly turn out flat, even when you've carefully followed every step of the recipe. But before you completely give up on baking them, here's a quick fix that will help the beloved baked goods turn out taller: check whether your ingredients are cold.

Vivian Villa, chef, food product developer, and founder of UnButter, an Ontario-based vegan butter brand made from shea butter and sunflower oil, told Chowhound that colder ingredients usually result in taller muffins. "Baking with cold bowls and ingredients (fat especially which works even better when grated coarsely frozen) is crucial for light and fluffy muffins," she shared, adding, "The cold temp slows down the rate of the fat melting into the dry ingredients and doesn't weigh down the leavening agents."

This is yet another simple temperature tricks that can easily give your muffins a bulkier top and make them taller. When asked if cold ingredients interfere with texture or mixing, Villa explained they actually protect the batter. "Cold ingredients actually safeguard against overmixing as it requires much more time to over-combine wet and dry components — once the ingredients are gently combined together, the batter hydrates as it is prepped for the oven," she pointed out.