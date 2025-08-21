The Fluffiest Muffins Rely On This Simple Batter Rule

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

You probably already bake a great batch of muffins, infused with your own special kind of magic. Maybe you have a trick for making them super moist, or you've figured out the best way to get them out of the tin in one perfect piece. It's great to have a muffin hack or two up your sleeve, and if resting your batter isn't one of them, it should be. It's among the tricks for creating bulkier muffin tops and an overall better batch.

For more detailed info on how to rest muffin batter, we asked Jerrelle Guy, author of the James Beard Award-nominated cookbook "Black Girl Baking," and the creator of the newsletter The Dinner Ritual," which explores the connection between cooking and spirituality. She confirmed that resting muffin batter makes a world of difference for perfect-looking and great-tasting muffins.

Guy has a smattering of muffin recipes in her cookbook, among them a kombucha muffin recipe that's gotten a bit of attention. She recommends resting the batter for 15 to 30 minutes before putting those muffins in the oven to bake. She says that resting the batter "will create taller domes on the muffin tops and a softer crumb because it hydrates the flour and strengthens the structure just enough to hold more air." Guy adds, "That means a prettier rise without toughness."