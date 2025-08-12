Give Muffins A Bulkier Top With A Simple Temperature Trick

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Blame pop culture or just plain common sense, but the most revered portion of the muffin is its top. Rather than wasting a bunch of stumps like in one classic example from the small screen, you can actually maximize your muffins' prized domes with little more than a turn of a dial. This according to Sally McKenney from Sally's Baking Addiction and author of the upcoming cookbook "Sally's Baking 101: Foolproof Recipes from Easy to Advanced."

"Bake the muffins for just five minutes in a very hot oven (425 degrees Fahrenheit or 218 degrees Celsius)," McKenney advises Chowhound exclusively. "Then, keeping the muffins in the oven, lower the oven temperature to 350 degrees Fahrenheit or 177 degrees Celsius. This initial high oven temperature quickly lifts up the muffin top. Once the temperature is lowered, the centers of the muffins bake. I do this in all my muffin recipes." McKenney's tip can amplify those crowns whether you're making upgraded blueberry muffins from scratch or even just improving boxed muffin mixes, and you can evoke the effect without flooding your tins.