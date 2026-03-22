How Much Protein Are You Getting From Your Sourdough Slice?
When you're trying to get more protein in your diet, you might not think to reach for a piece of bread. Believe it or not, sourdough can actually help you hit your protein goals, and you don't even have to make it yourself — unless that's your thing. When you take a look at the nutrition facts, a 59-gram slice of sourdough has more than 7.5 grams of protein. A 50-gram slice of white bread, on the other hand, has about 4 grams of protein, making protein content one of the main nutritional differences between sourdough and white bread.
Another bonus when it comes to sourdough: The protein the bread contains is actually easier for your body to digest. Sourdough gets its signature tangy flavor due to its fermentation process — the same process that makes the proteins in the bread easier on your digestive system. As the bread ferments before cooking, gluten proteins are broken down (which can actually make the bread an acceptable choice for people who are sensitive to gluten).
How to boost the protein in homemade sourdough (or boost the protein in your sourdough sandwich)
If you're looking to purchase sourdough, it's easy to choose the option with the highest amount of protein. If you're whipping up your own (more power to you), there are a few things you can do to boost the protein content of your bread. Using whole wheat flour (it's among the flours highest in protein) for sourdough can help you ramp up the protein content of each slice (and can give your bread a seriously hearty taste). You can also add Greek yogurt to your sourdough starter. It gives your bread a bit of a protein boost, and can help speed up the process of your starter getting, well, started.
If you'd rather take advantage of sourdough's naturally high protein content and just pile it up with ingredients to make a high-protein sandwich, that makes sense, too. Try loading up a sourdough sandwich with chicken salad (mix in a bit of canned fruit salad for a sweet flavor boost — it works nicely with the sourdough flavor). Tuna salad is also a fantastic high-protein sourdough sandwich option — consider adding some pickled celery and onion to elevate it. No matter what you decide to top your bread with, sourdough is already a smart choice for increasing your protein intake.