How Much Protein Are You Getting From Your Sourdough Slice?

When you're trying to get more protein in your diet, you might not think to reach for a piece of bread. Believe it or not, sourdough can actually help you hit your protein goals, and you don't even have to make it yourself — unless that's your thing. When you take a look at the nutrition facts, a 59-gram slice of sourdough has more than 7.5 grams of protein. A 50-gram slice of white bread, on the other hand, has about 4 grams of protein, making protein content one of the main nutritional differences between sourdough and white bread.

Another bonus when it comes to sourdough: The protein the bread contains is actually easier for your body to digest. Sourdough gets its signature tangy flavor due to its fermentation process — the same process that makes the proteins in the bread easier on your digestive system. As the bread ferments before cooking, gluten proteins are broken down (which can actually make the bread an acceptable choice for people who are sensitive to gluten).